Christine Hovan, executive director of the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries, held a check for $2,010 donated by members of the Knights of Columbus Council 1290 of Bardstown, Ky. Members of the Knights of Columbus looked on. (Photo Special to The Record)

The Knights of Columbus Council 1290 of Bardstown, Ky., donated $2,010 to the Bread of Life food pantry.

The Knights collected the funds during their 40 Cans For Lent food drive earlier this year.

The pantry is operated by the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral’s St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Ministries and serves needy individuals in Nelson County. St. Vincent de Paul also operates a mobile pantry that travels in rural Nelson County.