Kids invited to enter the annual Vocation Essay and Poster Contest

Children in grades four to eight are invited to take part in the annual Vocation Essay and Poster Contest sponsored by the St. Serra Club of Louisville and the Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office.

In the poster contest this year, students in grades four through six are asked to create a poster that promotes vocations to the priesthood, consecrated religious life, permanent diaconate, married life or single life. The poster should be submitted on 8.5- by 11-inch white paper or card stock. Cutouts or pasted pictures are not accepted.

In the essay contest, students in grades seven and eight are asked to answer the question “How does the Eucharist help someone grow closer to the person God is calling him or her to become?”

Entrants are encouraged to interview a priest or member of a religious order and write about what they learned. Essays should be 200 to 300 words, typed in standard black typeface and doubled spaced.

Religion teachers, catechists and youth ministers at parishes and schools may serve as a sponsor for students who submit artwork or an essay.

A first-place winner in each category will receive $250 and a certificate. A second and third-place winner will also be chosen in each category.

Posters and essays should be submitted to the vocation office by Jan. 9 and the winners will be notified after Feb. 1.

Essays may be submitted by mail to the Archdiocese of Louisville Vocation Office at 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, Ky., 40203 or submitted electronically to kmclemore@archlou.org. Posters may be submitted by mail.