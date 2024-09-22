Kentucky parishioners celebrate new church replacing what 2021 tornado destroyed

Bishop William F. Medley of Owensboro, Ky., anointed the new altar with sacred chrism at Resurrection Catholic Church in Dawson Springs, Ky., during the dedication Mass Aug. 17, 2024. (OSV News photo/Riley Greif, The Western Kentucky Catholic)

By Elizabeth Wong Barnstead, OSV News

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — In the days following the historic 2021 tornado that devastated communities across western Kentucky and totaled Resurrection Catholic Church in Dawson Springs, Bishop William F. Medley of Owensboro was often asked whether the parish would ever rebuild its church.



He responded, “It’s called Resurrection. Of course it will be rebuilt.”



The prayers of Dawson Springs’ small Catholic community were fulfilled as they gathered in the completed church Aug. 17 to witness it being dedicated by the bishop — nearly three years after the storms destroyed their parish home.



Bishop Medley said he still remembers visiting the property a few days after the Dec. 10 storms, and seeing the sanctuary candle swinging in the wind, exposed to the elements when the tornado ripped walls off the church. (Miraculously, the tabernacle and Blessed Sacrament had been preserved and were recovered after the weather calmed.)





The interior of Resurrection Catholic Church in Dawson Springs, Ky., is seen on Dec. 15, 2021, five days after historic tornados devastated western Kentucky. (OSV News photo/Riley Greif, The Western Kentucky Catholic)

The contrast, from then to now, was tangible as volunteers greeted the faithful that August morning with a warm “Welcome home!” Finger foods to share after Mass were brought in by smiling parishioners, and several children — who were much smaller in 2021 — donned albs to serve at the altar.



Previous pastors Father Frank Roof, now retired, and Father Bruce Fogle, who today is pastor of St. John the Evangelist in Paducah, were present to concelebrate with Bishop Medley and Resurrection’s pastor who had seen them through the entire journey, Father David Kennedy.



Also present was Father Carl McCarthy, now the pastor of Precious Blood in Owensboro. He was pastor of neighboring Christ the King in Madisonville at the time of the tornado, and his parish supported and contributed to Resurrection’s needs in the tornado aftermath. Other nearby parishes also supported Resurrection’s efforts.



“It’s been a long road,” said Jeff Smith, a parishioner who also served as a lector at the welcome home Mass. “We had a great contractor from a good Catholic family, who stayed with us the whole way.”



“One of the reasons we’re here is because as a parish we never separated,” Smith told The Western Kentucky Catholic, Owensboro’s diocesan newspaper. He credited his fellow parishioners Donnie and Rhonda Mills, who immediately after the tornado had offered the use of their 20-by-20-foot backyard shed to have Mass, and continued to do so until now.



Ending the era of hosting Mass at their home, Rhonda Mills said, was a bittersweet experience.



“It’s exciting (but) it’s going to be different,” she said, adding that the last Mass celebrated in the shed before the return to Resurrection was emotional. “Looking around, seeing people singing so loudly. … I don’t think any other church could have done what (our community) did.”



By the end of their time at the Mills’s home, there were usually 40-50 people crammed into the “church” (the shed), and another 20 people watching it livestreamed in the living room.



Rhonda Mills said it had been exactly “two years and nine months” of Mass in the shed, which, when she and her husband first started hosting, “I never dreamed it would be this long.”



“We’ve become more and more like family,” she said of her fellow parishioners, adding that their community “loves and we’re all proud of” how the church turned out. “I hope everybody loves it as much as we do.”



A familiar sight at Resurrection was a statue of Our Lady holding the child Jesus, which had withstood the tornado and was one of the few items left standing. It now graces the entranceway to the church.



Deacon Mike Marsili, who with his wife, Ashley, helped lead the parish’s recovery and rebuild efforts from day one, said that soon they would begin working on installing stained-glass windows, to be donated by parishioners. A prominent window will depict the Resurrection; its design having been unveiled at a sacred art exhibit at the National Eucharistic Congress this past July.



“So many people in the community have been so supportive and excited for us,” said Deacon Marsili. He said that after the stained glass is installed, Resurrection will host an open house for the people of Dawson Springs — many of whom are not Catholic — to thank them for their support over the past few years.



He said that they will never forget the storms, the lives lost, and the pain experienced by their community.



But Aug. 17 was a day to celebrate new life, especially looking forward to the first Communions and a baptism coming up soon — all of which will take place in the new Resurrection church.



“There’s definitely a palpable sense that we’ve turned a corner,” he said.