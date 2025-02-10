Archdiocesan News

Kentucky March for Life rescheduled for Feb. 26

The Kentucky March for Life, a day of prayer and activism at the state capitol, has been rescheduled for Feb. 26 due to weather concerns.

The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at Good Shepherd Church in Frankfort. A rally and march to the capitol steps will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The Archdiocese of Louisville is expected to be represented by several Catholic schools and parishioners from local parishes.

For more information and updates about the event, organized by Kentucky Right to Life, visit kyrighttolife.org/gva_event/lets-march-Kentucky/.

