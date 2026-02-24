Archdiocesan News

Journalist John Dickerson will present annual Fourth and Walnut Lecture 

by

The annual Fourth and Walnut Lecture, commemorating Thomas Merton’s epiphany in downtown Louisville, will take place on March 17 at 7 p.m. in Frazier Hall at Bellarmine University, 2001 Newburg Road. 

The lecture, sponsored by the International Thomas Merton Society and the Thomas Merton Center at Bellarmine, will be given by John Dickerson, an American journalist. He is currently a contributing writer at The Atlantic, was previously a co-anchor for CBS Evening News and is a New York Times bestselling author.

Those interested in learning more about Thomas Merton and his relevance in today’s world are invited to attend the free event. It will also be livestreamed; register for the livestream at merton.org/ITMS/FWL/.

