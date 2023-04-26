John Paul II Academy hosts cultural dinner event

St. Bartholomew Church’s Folklorica Danza Latina group performed during the “Bringing the World to Our Table” cultural dinner event on the campus of John Paul II Academy April 21. (Photo Special to The Record)

More than 200 people attended John Paul II Academy’s “Bringing the World to Our Table” cultural dinner event on the school’s campus April 21.

School families shared cultural cuisines from a wide range of countries, including Mexico, Germany, Cuba, Vietnam, Peru and Syria.

Among those who performed at the “Bringing the World to Our Table” cultural dinner event were students from John Paul II Academy April 21. (Photo Special to The Record)

The event included music, folk dances by students and performances from St. Bartholomew Church’s Folklorica Danza Latina group.

Students’ artwork was displayed and local and world maps were set up to show where students live in the metro area as well as the country of origin of their families.

Families served themselves from a buffet line at the “Bringing the World to Our Table” cultural dinner event at John Paul II Academy April 21. (Photo Special to The Record)