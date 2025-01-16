January episode of ‘What’s New in ArchLou Podcast’ available now

The January installment of the “What’s New in ArchLou Podcast” features Dr. DeKarlos Blackmon, vice chancellor for pastoral services, and Kanobia Russell-Blackmon, chief communications officer.

The couple join host Dr. Brian Reynolds, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Louisville, to share their story and discuss their service in the archdiocese.

The monthly podcast highlights the people and ministries of the Catholic Church in central Kentucky.

“Each month, we welcome guests to discuss what’s going on in the archdiocese and invite you to get involved as you deepen your engagement with your Catholic faith,” an announcement from the archdiocese said.



The podcast, part of the Arch Lou Podcast Network, can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, the Faith Channel and the Archdiocese of Louisville’s website, www.archlou.org, and its YouTube Channel and Facebook page. New episodes are released on the first Tuesday of each month.