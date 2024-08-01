Introduction to Theology of the Body courses planned

Family Renewal Project (FRP) will offer two opportunities for its crash course “An Introduction to Theology of the Body” Aug. 16-17 and Sept. 6-7 in St. Luke Church’s Education Center, 4211 Jim Hawkins Drive.

This course will provide “a solid understanding of God’s plan for humanity,” according to an announcement from FRP.

The course will address two fundamental questions:

What does it mean to be made human, male and female, in the image and likeness of God?

How can I live my life in a way that brings happiness and fulfillment?

The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. College students may attend for free. For more information, visit https://www.familyrenewalproject.com or contact FRP at 303-1996 or info@familyrenewalproject.com.