Internet safety presentation set for Nov. 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes

A presentation for parents on “Social Media and Internet Safety,” will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane.

Sergeant Zack Morris, a member of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch, will discuss online predators and “red flags to look for.”

“He will provide useful tips for parents on what they can do to be more proactive in protecting their children’s electronic devices,” said an announcement from the parish.

Due to the topics that will be discussed, parents are asked not to bring children. For more information, contact the parish office at 896-0241.