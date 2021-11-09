Archdiocesan News

Information about Catholic
schools is available online

Families are invited to learn about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville during Discover Catholic Schools Week Nov. 14-20.

Information about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville is available on the following websites: For schools in Jefferson County, visit www.louisvillecatholicschools.com/discover and for those in surrounding counties, visit www.centralkycatholicschools.com/discover.

According to an announcement from the Office of Catholic Schools, this is an opportunity to learn about the “Catholic school difference and discover what makes Catholic school education so special.”

