Families are invited to learn about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville during Discover Catholic Schools Week Nov. 14-20.

Information about Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville is available on the following websites: For schools in Jefferson County, visit www.louisvillecatholicschools.com/discover and for those in surrounding counties, visit www.centralkycatholicschools.com/discover.

According to an announcement from the Office of Catholic Schools, this is an opportunity to learn about the “Catholic school difference and discover what makes Catholic school education so special.”