In messaged penned from hospital, pope urges liturgical experts to avoid ‘unnecessary pomp’ in Mass

By Justin McLellan, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Liturgical leaders in the church must serve as humble guides to prayer rather than be strictly focused on the application of rules, Pope Francis said.

Liturgical ceremonies must accompany the faithful in prayer and avoid “unnecessary pomp,” he wrote in a message to participants attending a course on episcopal liturgical celebrations at the Pontifical Atheneum of Sant’Anselmo in Rome.

The message, dated Feb. 26 and published Feb. 28, is the first message released by the Vatican that was signed by the pope from Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The pope has been hospitalized since Feb. 14. The Vatican has said he has been working while hospitalized.

Pope Francis urged the participants to study the liturgy “not only from a theological perspective but also in terms of celebratory practice,” emphasizing that their role is not limited to theological teaching or applying rigid norms.

“The master of episcopal liturgical celebrations is not just a theology professor; he is not a rubrician who applies norms; he is not a sacristan who prepares what is needed for the celebration,” the pope wrote. “He is a guide at the service of the prayer of the community.”

While a master of liturgical ceremonies “humbly teaches the art of celebrating,” the pope wrote, he must also “guide all those who celebrate, setting the ritual pace and accompanying the faithful in the sacramental event.”

Pope Francis warned against excessive “protagonism” for liturgical leaders — placing themselves at the center of celebrations with excessive ostentation.

Rather, caring for the liturgy is primarily about fostering a deep prayer life, he wrote, encouraging the participants to embrace both prayer and study in preparing for celebrations.

“To succeed in these tasks, I advise you to keep your gaze fixed on the people, of whom the bishop is shepherd and father,” Pope Francis wrote. “This will help you understand the needs of the faithful, as well as the forms and ways to encourage their participation in the liturgical action.”

Quoting Benedictine Abbot Salvatore Marsili, the first head of the Pontifical Institute of Liturgy, Pope Francis reiterated that “a true pastoral ministry without liturgy is not possible, because the liturgy is the summit toward which all the church’s action tends.”

“I wish each of you always to have at heart the people of God, whom you accompany in worship with wisdom and love,” the pope said in his message from the hospital. “And do not forget to pray for me.”