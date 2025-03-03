In Lenten reflection, bishops urge solidarity with ‘martyred people of Ukraine’

A destroyed residential building in Avdiivka, a Russian controlled region of Ukraine, is seen Feb. 16, 2025, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. (OSV News photo/Alexander Ermochenko, Reuters)

By OSV News

WASHINGTON — The U.S. bishops urged Catholics to answer Pope Francis’ call for prayer for the people of Ukraine in their Lenten reflection as that nation fends off Russia’s invasion.

In a Lenten reflection released by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops March 3, Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, president of the conference, wrote, “As we begin the holy Season of Lent, a time of prayer, penance, and charity, we join our Holy Father, Pope Francis, in his solidarity with the ‘martyred people of Ukraine.'”

“We pray and hope that the United States, in concert with the wider international community, works with perseverance for a just peace and an end to aggression,” said Archbishop Broglio, who heads the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services. “As our Holy Father reminded us in 2024, courageous negotiations require ‘boldness’ to ‘open the door’ for dialogue.”

Although the reflection did not mention either event, it was published shortly after Ukraine marked the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, and days after a tense Oval Office meeting between Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance about the future of U.S. aid to Ukraine in that conflict.



“As Catholics, we are acutely aware that every past occupation of Ukraine has resulted in various degrees of repression of the Catholic Church in the country; we must not tolerate the forcing of our brothers and sisters underground again,” Archbishop Broglio wrote. “I echo Pope Francis’ plea for respecting the religious freedom of all Ukrainians, ‘Please, let no Christian church be abolished directly or indirectly. Churches are not to be touched!'”



Archbishop Broglio added that in addition to “offering prayers and sacrifices for a truly just peace in Ukraine, an opportunity for effective solidarity presents itself in the annual USCCB collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, which will be taken up in many dioceses on Ash Wednesday.”

“By contributing to this collection, Catholics in the United States can be assured that their assistance will directly help their struggling brothers and sisters in Ukraine, as well as in over twenty other countries in the region,” he said. “I invite America’s Catholics, in union with all men and women of good will, to pray for the peace of Ukraine, and to contribute generously to assisting that suffering and courageous nation.”

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, which falls this year on March 5.