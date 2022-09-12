Immaculata to present speaker series on ‘Raising Saints in the Digital Age’

Immaculata Classical Academy’s 2022-2023 speaker series on the topic “Raising Saints in the Digital Age” begins this month. The series includes three lectures that will take place at 7 p.m. on the school’s campus, 440 Zorn Avenue.

The series will kick off with a presentation by Mary Hasson, a Catholic speaker and lawyer, Sept. 30. Hasson is the Kate O’Beirne Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C., and consultant to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Marriage, Family, Life and Youth.

Dr. Mark Bauerlein, a senior editor at First Things journal and an English professor at Emory University, will be the presenter on Nov. 11.

Dr. Peter Kreeft, a professor of philosophy at Boston College and The King’s College in New York, will present on Feb. 10.

The events are free and open to the public. A wine and cheese reception will follow each presentation.