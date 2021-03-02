Immaculata Classical Academy to host virtual appeal

In lieu of its annual Founders Dinner fundraiser, Immaculata Classical Academy will host a multi-day virtual “Appeal of the Immaculata.”

It will include an online auction of class artwork, a donation appeal and a bourbon raffle, including 19 “top-shelf bourbons” limited to 250 tickets, according to the school.

The event will include a novena to St. Joseph with daily videos leading up to the feast of St. Joseph and live raffle drawing on March 19.

To participate, text “SupportICA” to 833-755-6550 or visit go.dojiggy.io/suppportICA.

Immaculata, which integrates children with special needs into regular classrooms, has 200 students in preschool through 12th grade.