Immaculata celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Jean Holthouse, a parent of three children with Down syndrome, spoke to the students at Immaculata Classical Academy during an assembly on World Down Syndrome Day, March 21. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Immaculata Classical Academy students and faculty gathered for a school-wide assembly March 21 wearing mismatched, colorful socks in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day.

Immaculata is an independent Catholic school that currently serves 222 students from preschool to 12th grade — seven of whom are children with Down syndrome. The school partners with families seeking a classical education, educating both typical and special needs children within the same classrooms, said Sara Hamilton, the school’s director of development.

The international celebration’s date — March 21 — is purposeful, said Hamilton. Down syndrome is characterized by three copies of the 21st chromosome. Likewise, the celebration featured colorful socks because chromosomes are shaped like socks, she added.

Immaculata student Leo Rock, right, wore a cutout of a colorful sock during a school assembly celebrating World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. The celebration included colorful socks because Down syndrome is characterized by three copies of the 21st chromosome, and chromosomes are shaped like socks. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

During the assembly, Jean Holthouse, a parent of three children with Down syndrome who attend the school, spoke to the students.

She told them about Venerable Jerome Lejune — a French Catholic doctor whose cause for canonization opened in 2007. He is credited with discovering the genetic cause of Down syndrome.

“During a time when Down syndrome was not well understood, he devoted his life to working with children and adults with Down syndrome,” she told them.

Sharing a quote from Venerable Lejune, Holthouse told the students, “When people asked him, ‘Doctor, what is Down syndrome?’ he would respond by telling them, ‘It is the absence of frugality in love.’ ”

Simplifying the quote for the younger audience, she explained that individuals with Down syndrome often possess the gift of overflowing love and happiness. People with Down syndrome are a “gift to be celebrated,” she added.

Immaculata students walked together in the school hallway March 21. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

Following the assembly, Holthouse said the school-wide celebration of World Down Syndrome Day “means a lot to my kids.” One of her sons, who is unable to speak, repetitively declared, “Party! Party! Party!” through a special communication device, in anticipation of the day’s celebration, she said with a smile.

The school celebrates her children each day, Holthouse said, adding, “Every day is World Down Syndrome Day here.”

Getting to send her children to a Catholic school that was open to meeting their needs was “a dream come true,” she said. Before the family moved to Louisville from Maryland to be closer to family, her kids attended public schools. She struggled when her oldest son faced rejection from other students.

But at Immaculata, students are taught to be accepting and inclusive, she said. The school fosters the perspective, “Of course, people with disabilities are among us. This is natural and normal,” she said.

Jay and Allie Branham — a couple whose oldest child has Down syndrome — spoke similarly in an interview following Holthouse’s presentation.

Immaculata Classical Academy students wore colorful socks for the school’s celebration of World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. The celebration included colorful socks because Down syndrome is characterized by three copies of the 21st chromosome, and chromosomes are shaped like socks. (Record Photo by Olivia Castlen)

The school’s mission to welcome students with Down syndrome is reflected in the behavior of its student body, said Jay Branham.

“From day one, every single one wanted to go out of their way to help” their son with Down syndrome, he said.

The Branhams moved from Florida in 2022 to send their children to Immaculata, they said.

They wanted their children to attend Catholic schools — and, ideally, to attend the same school, said Allie Branham. But, there weren’t any options in Flordia that could meet the needs of their oldest, she said.

“We felt like the Holy Spirit was calling us to look elsewhere,” said Allie Branham. “My husband and I both come from STEM backgrounds, so we were like, ‘Let’s gather data. Let’s just see what else is out there.’ ”

That’s when they found Immaculata — which brands itself as a “school for the whole family, including children with special needs” on its website — and decided to move for the school.

It’s been a good fit for their family, said Allie Branham. “It’s a high call and Immaculata does its best to meet that need,” she said.

Posters, created by each classroom to display the hobbies and interests of each student with Down syndrome, were posted in the halls of the school for the celebration. The students also continued to celebrate with bouncy houses.