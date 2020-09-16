Archdiocesan News

Immaculata begins year in new space

Immaculata Classical Academy students, above, attended the opening school liturgy Sept. 9.  (Photos Special to The Record)

Immaculata Classical Academy students, above, attended the opening school liturgy Sept. 9.

Immaculata moved into the former St. Leonard School on Zorn Avenue, which closed at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Immaculata, which welcomes children with special needs into the classroom with traditional students, has 200 students in preschool through 12th-grade and had outgrown its previous location at Guardian Angels Church. The school, which grew from a homeschool, started with about a dozen children a decade ago. (Photos Special to The Record)

Father Matthew Hardesty blessed the new school space at Immaculata Classical Academy Sept. 9.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *