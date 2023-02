Iglesia brasileña brinda ayuda a los yanomamis, pide justicia por el “genocidio” de este pueblo

OSV News is a national and international wire service reporting on Catholic issues and issues that affect Catholics. Our mission is to champion the Church in its own mission of evangelization by providing subscribers with excellent, accurate and faithful content that forms, informs and inspires. Our vision is to form disciples of Jesus Christ and make saints by serving as the preeminent provider of Catholic content in the world. Copyright ©2023 Unless otherwise noted: © OSV News / Our Sunday Visitor, Inc. 2023. Send questions about OSV News to osvnews@osv.com.