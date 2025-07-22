How to celebrate the feast of Sts. Joachim and Anne

Colin Dennis, an 8-year-old parishioner of St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky., depicted Sts. Joachim and Anne with this drawing. (Art by Colin Dennis)

Saints Joachim and Anne

Feast day: July 26

St. Joachim and St. Anne are Mary’s parents, and therefore, Jesus’ grandparents.

Although they are not mentioned in the Bible, we know their names from tradition.

They raised Mary, who said “Yes” to being the mother of Jesus and was the holiest woman who has ever lived. Joachim and Anne raised a daughter who never sinned. It can be fun to imagine what that must have been like!

Just like you love your grandparents, we can imagine that Jesus must have loved his grandparents, too.

Celebrating the feast of Jesus’ grandparents can help remind us that Jesus and Mary were part of a family, just like us.

To celebrate the feast of Saints Joachim and Anne, invite your grandparents over. Or, if they live far away, make them a card or give them a call to thank them for raising your mother or father.