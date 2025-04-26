How to celebrate the feast of St. Louis de Montfort

Feast day: April 28

Maria Mucci, a sixth-grader at Holy Angels School, depicted St. Louis de Montfort in this drawing. (Art by Maria Mucci)

St. Louis-Marie de Montfort was a man from France, most known for his devotion to Mary.

He was born into a large Catholic family — two of his brothers became priests and two of his sisters became nuns.

He left his home to become a priest when he was 19 years old. To reach the seminary, he walked 200 miles.

He often preached about the Eucharist and the Blessed Mother, Mary. He traveled often as a missionary priest and lived very simply.

He wrote many books and songs, but none became popular when he was alive. More than 100 years after he died, a priest found his books and they became well-known.

Two of his famous books are called “True Devotion to Mary” and “The Secret of the Rosary.”

St. Louis-Marie de Montfort taught that we can get to know Jesus through Mary.

On St. Louis de Montfort’s feast day, ask Mary for her help by saying a “Hail Mary” or praying the rosary with your family.