House approves Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ after Senate passage

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on July 3 approved the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which would enact key provisions of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda on taxes and immigration, meaning the legislation will reach the president’s desk for his signature.

The Senate approved the reconciliation package on July 1, after Trump urged them to do so by Independence Day, July 4.

Catholic leaders have alternately praised and criticized various provisions in the legislation. But in a July 1 action alert emailed to its supporters, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops ultimately said the bill “currently fails the poorest families.”

Only two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie, Ky., and Brian Fitzpatrick, Pa., — voted against the measure. Massie cited the bill’s projected increase to the national debt, while Fitzpatrick, who is Catholic, cited the way Medicaid cuts would impact his district.

The bill’s passage came after House Democrats sought to defeat Trump’s signature piece of legislation, including a record-breaking floor speech by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, USCCB president and head of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, said in a July 3 statement after the vote, that he and the bishops had “repeatedly and consistently” urged lawmakers to make sure the bill would help families in need and “to change course” on aspects “that fail the poor and vulnerable.”

“The final version of the bill includes unconscionable cuts to healthcare and food assistance, tax cuts that increase inequality, immigration provisions that harm families and children, and cuts to programs that protect God’s creation,” Archbishop Broglio said. “The bill, as passed, will cause the greatest harm to those who are especially vulnerable in our society. As its provisions go into effect, people will lose access to healthcare and struggle to buy groceries, family members will be separated, and vulnerable communities will be less prepared to cope with environmental impacts of pollution and extreme weather.”

The USCCB president said, “More must be done to prevent these devastating effects.” He noted the church’s own teaching on human dignity and the common good compels it “to redouble our efforts and offer concrete help to those who will be in greater need and continue to advocate for legislative efforts that will provide better possibilities in the future for those in need.”