Hope is knowing God is always ready to forgive, pope says at audience

Pope Leo XIV greeted religious sisters in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the conclusion of his weekly general audience at the Vatican Aug. 13, 2025. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

By Cindy Wooden, Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — God never gives up on anyone, even when the person betrays God’s love, Pope Leo XIV said.

Christian hope flows from “knowing that even if we fail, God will never fail us. Even if we betray him, he never stops loving us,” the pope said Aug. 13 at his weekly general audience.

Arriving in the Vatican audience hall, Pope Leo welcomed the visitors in English, Spanish and Italian and explained that the audience would be held in two parts — in the hall and in St. Peter’s Basilica — so people would not be forced to stay outside under the very hot sun.

Pope Leo was scheduled to leave the Vatican after the two-part audience to return to the papal villa at Castel Gandolfo where he had spent part of July. The Vatican press office said he would stay until Aug. 19 in the town, which is about 15 miles southeast of Rome.

Greeting English speakers in the basilica, the pope wished them “safe travels” and prayed that God’s grace would “accompany you and fulfill in your hearts that desire that we all share to live an authentic conversion, to walk united in the church, to renew our faith and to be authentic witnesses of Jesus Christ and his Gospel throughout the world.”

In his main audience talk in the hall, Pope Leo continued his series about Jesus’ final days, looking specifically at Jesus’ revelation during the Last Supper that one of the disciples would betray him.

Jesus does not make the statement to condemn or embarrass Judas in front of the others, the pope said, but does so “to show how love, when it is true, cannot do without the truth.”

In the Gospel, each of the disciples responds, “Surely it is not I?”

The question, the pope said, “is perhaps among the sincerest that we can ask ourselves. It is not the question of the innocent, but of the disciple who discovers himself to be fragile. It is not the cry of the guilty, but the whisper of him who, while wanting to love, is aware of being able to do harm. It is in this awareness that the journey of salvation begins.”

To be saved, he said, a person must recognize that he or she is in need of salvation.

But, at the same time, a disciple of Christ also should feel “beloved despite everything” and know that “evil is real but that it does not have the last word.”

“If we recognize our limit, if we let ourselves be touched by the pain of Christ” at being betrayed, “then we can finally be born again,” Pope Leo told the crowd. “Faith does not spare us from the possibility of sin, but it always offers us a way out of it: that of mercy.”