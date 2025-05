On May 19, students from Holy Trinity School – Clifton completed a gardening service project at Nazareth Home’s Clifton campus. The students pulled weeds, spread mulch and planted flowers, herbs and vegetables. The students raised money for the project through a “Wax Museum” fundraiser and family donations. (Photo Special to The Record)

Students from Holy Trinity School – Clifton completed a service project May 19 at Nazareth Home’s Clifton campus, which is located across the street from their school. The students pulled weeds, spread mulch and planted flowers, herbs and vegetables. The students raised money for the project through fundraisers and family donations.