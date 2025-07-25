Holy See at the UN urges sustainable development as US pulls out of UNESCO

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Vatican’s permanent observer to the United Nations, is pictured in a March 24, 2022, photo. The “distorted” thought that one person is better than another goes against Catholic teaching and flies in the face of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the archbishop told a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York March 21, 2023. (OSV News Photo by Gregory A. Shemitz)

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, permanent observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, delivered a statement at the general debate of the U.N. Economic and Social Council’s High-Level Political Forum July 22, the same day that the Trump administration said the U.S. would withdraw from the United Nations’ cultural agency UNESCO.

At the forum on sustainable development, Archbishop Caccia said the United Nations’ founding principles “of promoting peace and security, fostering international cooperation, protecting human rights, and advancing social and economic progress for all peoples” are “as vital today as they were eight decades ago, guiding our efforts to address global challenges.”

“The Holy See emphasizes that development must be anchored in these foundational ideals, ensuring that every action upholds the God-given dignity of the human person and fosters solidarity among nations,” Archbishop Caccia said.

Sustainable development, he argued, should “prioritize integral human development, which encompasses the spiritual, social and material well-being of every person.”

“Indeed, development is not just a matter of economic growth; it is also a call to create conditions in which everyone can flourish, paying special attention to those most in need: children, the elderly, the poor and those in vulnerable situations,” he said.

Archbishop Caccia’s comments came the same day the Trump administration said the United States would withdraw from UNESCO, a group that has partnered with the Holy See on human development and cultural heritage projects. The archbishop’s comments did not appear to be delivered in response to the administration’s decision.

Among the agency’s most well-known work is the UNESCO World Heritage Sites program, which recognizes significant historic and cultural landmarks for protection and preservation, including more than two dozen sites in the United States, such as Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the Statue of Liberty in New York and the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Catholic sites and cathedrals, including Vatican City and Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, are among the World Heritage sites around the globe.