Holy Name youth honor dead with Día de los Muertos altar

Holy Name Church’s confirmation class has set up a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar in honor of All Soul’s Day, Nov. 2. The devotion is popular in Mexico and other Latin American countries. The altar includes photos of individuals who’ve died and food, such as sweet bread. (Photo Special to The Record)

Young Hispanic and Latino parishioners preparing for confirmation at Holy Name Church set up a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar in honor of All Souls’ Day, which is Nov. 2.

The altar was decorated with flowers and sweet breads, providing a backdrop for a display of photos of the dead. The altar is an annual tradition at Holy Name, said Father William Bowling, pastor.

“People will place the pictures of their beloved deceased on the altar or write the name of their beloved deceased in the book of the dead and we pray for them during November,” said Father Bowling.

There are 18 middle and high school students in the confirmation class, said Father Bowling.

Día de los Muertos is a popular devotion commemorating All Souls’ Day in Mexico and other parts of Latin America.