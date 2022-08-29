Archdiocesan News

Holy Family’s annual health, safety fair is set for Sept. 25

Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, will host its 16th annual Community Health and Safety Fair Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The free event is open to the public and offers more than 60 exhibitors as well as medication disposal; gun locks; mental, spiritual and community health; and flu & COVID-19 vaccines from Walgreens. The Norton Healthcare Mobile van will also be on-site to provide mammograms for women ages 40 and over and wellness exams, including pap smears for women ages 40 to 65. For an appointment, call 899-6842. 

Free refreshments will be provided and there will be door prizes and other giveaways. 

Holy Family also will be collecting non-perishables for area food pantries and gently used or new shoes for WaterStep, which is a water purification organization providing safe drinking water in Eastern Kentucky.

