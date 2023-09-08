Archdiocesan News

Holy Family will host health and safety fair Sept. 24 

Holy Family Church, 3938 Poplar Level Road, will host its 17th annual Community Health and Safety Fair Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Saffin Center. 

The free event is open to the public and offers more than 60 exhibitors as well as medication disposal, health screenings, educational information, and flu and COVID-19 vaccines from Walgreens. Norton Healthcare, Baptist Health and UofL Health will be on-site. 

Free refreshments will be provided and there will be door prizes and other giveaways. 

Holy Family also will be collecting non-perishables for area food pantries and gently used or new shoes for WaterStep, which is a water purification organization providing safe drinking water in needy communities. 

“Be the Match,” a national bone marrow collection registry, will also be in attendance. Volunteers between the ages of 18-40 may be tested to become donors with a cheek swab and added to the donor registry.

