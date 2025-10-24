Holy Cross will induct five people and the Ursuline Sisters into its Hall of Fame

Holy Cross High School will induct five individuals and the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville into its Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the school, 5144 Dixie Highway.

Holy Cross, a Catholic co-ed high school, was established in 1984 from the merger of two schools, the boys’ Bishop David High School and the girls’ Angela Merici High School, founded by the Ursuline Sisters. Its Hall of Fame recognizes people connected to all three schools.

The honorees are:

Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will be inducted as honorary alumnae. An announcement about the Hall of Fame noted that the sisters staffed several parish schools in South Louisville, and they responded in 1959 to the community’s call for a Catholic girls’ school in South Louisville, establishing Angela Merici. “They are deeply deserving of this honor for their enduring commitment to Catholic education and community in Louisville, specifically influential in the Southend,” the announcement said.

Gina Schmitt Priddy, a 1983 graduate of Angela Merici, will receive the Service Award in recognition of her wide-ranging service throughout the community.

Calvin Hawkins, a 2018 graduate of Holy Cross, will receive the Next Generation Award. He is currently a "rising leader in the United States Air Force stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii," the announcement said.

Tom Young, a 1996 graduate of Holy Cross, will receive the Leadership Award for "exemplary leadership in both his professional field, Whittenberg Construction, and in his alma mater community."

Paul Nauert, a graduate of Bishop David's class of 1981, will receive the Athletic Award. He was a Major League Baseball umpire and instructor and "has continued to serve the community and world through missionary work during his retirement."

Dana Burke Knees, a 1980 graduate of Angela Merici, will receive the Innovator Award, which recognizes innovation and leadership. She is the founder and owner of Pastiche Custom Perfume.

Tickets for the induction event are available online at tinyurl.com/2vnu7de5 or by contacting Joyce Kulp, jkulp@holycrosshs.com.