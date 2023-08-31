Holy Cross opens new athletics complex

Holy Cross High School students cut a ribbon to mark the opening of the school’s new athletics complex Aug. 18 during a ceremony to bless the space. (Photo Special to The Record)

Holy Cross High School held a ribbon cutting and blessing of its athletic complex Aug. 18.

The complex was blessed by Father Bill Burks, pastor of St. Lawrence Church, and Father Jeffrey Shooner, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Louisville and a 1989 graduate of Holy Cross.

The south-end school located at 5144 Dixie Highway launched a capital campaign in 2020 with three goals — the construction of a new athletic complex, the renovation of the academic building and growing financial assistance.

According to school leaders, construction on the space recently wrapped up. The complex received new bleachers and a newly paved running track. Two older buildings were also renovated to serve as a ticketing booth and concession stand.