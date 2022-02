Holy Cross High School, 5144 Dixie Highway, will host its Maroon and Grey Gala and Raffle March 11 at the Refinery in Jeffersonville, Ind., to support its financial aid program.

The black-tie affair will begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and a silent auction. Dinner, the program and raffle drawing will be at 7 p.m.

Gala tickets are $100 each and are available here.