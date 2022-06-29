Marco Vazquez, a 2022 graduate of Holy Cross High School, is the recipient of the first “Crosier Award” presented by the Bishop David Alumni Association.

Members of the association presented Marco with the award during the school’s May commencement ceremony.

“The crosier has a significant role in the history of Bishop David High School,” said an announcement from the association. “The recipient must be a graduating student whose persistence, dedication and perseverance reflect the motto of Bishop David High School, ‘Let Nothing Stop the Sons of David.’ ”

Marco, a native of Cuba, grew up in Maturin, Venezuela, a city known for a high level of violence, said the announcement. His family moved to Maturin where his father worked as a doctor, but the constant threat of violence caused them to flee to the United States where they settled in Louisville.

At Holy Cross, Marco was a member of the National Honor Society, Cougars for Christ, Student Council and the Diversity Committee.

He will be attending Bellarmine University this fall.

The Crosier Award comes with $1,000 in prize money.