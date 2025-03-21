Holy Cross Early Childhood Center to open this fall

Rendering Special to the Record by Ryan Britz A rendering shows what the inside of a typical classroom in the Holy Cross Early Childhood Center will look like. Holy Cross High School announced March 19 that it’s opening the center to serve Southwest Louisville starting this August. (Rendering Special to the Record by Ryan Britz)

Record Staff Report

Starting this fall, residents in Southwest Louisville will have a new option for early child care.

Holy Cross High School announced March 19 that it’s opening the Holy Cross Early Childhood Center in August. The enrollment period is now open.

“The Holy Cross Early Childhood Center is opening to serve families in Southwest Louisville, providing a warm, enriching, and faith-filled environment where young children can grow and learn and thrive,” said a press release from the school.

The new center will be located at 5146 Dixie Highway, on Holy Cross’ campus. It will be located in a building that served as a residence for the brothers of Holy Cross, who taught at the old Bishop David High School.

Bishop David, an all-boys school, was open from 1960 to 1984. It closed after the 1983-84 school year and merged with the nearby Angela Merici High School for girls to form Holy Cross High on the Bishop David site.

“As an integral part of the Holy Cross campus and its education mission, the early childhood center will provide a nurturing, faith-based environment for children ages six weeks to three years old during their most critical years of development,” said the release.

The first three years of life are essential for cognitive, social, emotional and physical growth. The center will offer a comprehensive program that fosters brain development and early learning, enhances vocabulary development and language skills and encourages parent involvement, according to the release.

The program will offer a play-based curriculum that will include music, outdoor exploration and nature-based learning — with “Jesus as a model,” according to the release.Holy Cross is hosting an open house, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 15. Families will be able to explore the facility and learn more about the program. The center is also seeking a director, teachers and assistant teachers. For more information or to enroll a child, visit www.holycrosshs.com.