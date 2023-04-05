Hildegard House seeks volunteers, offers two-day training in May

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them.

Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents so they may die with dignity, according to a press release from Hildegard House.

A training session for new volunteers will be May 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and May 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, go to www.hildegardhouse.org and complete the online volunteer application. For more information, contact Jana McNally, volunteer coordinator, at 581-8267.