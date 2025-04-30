Archdiocesan News

Hildegard House seeks volunteers, offers training May 17

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them.

Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents so they may die with dignity and access hospice care, according to an announcement from Hildegard House. A training session for new volunteers will be held May 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to schedule a tour, visit hildegardhouse.org or contact a volunteer coordinator at 581-8267.

