Sacred Heart Academy and St. Xavier High School students, from left, Riley Ennis, Brahm Long, Abbi Duffee and William Spohn gathered for a high school worship night on Oct. 7. (Photo Special to The Record)

Student leaders from Sacred Heart Academy hosted a high school worship night Oct. 7 on the campus of the Ursuline Sisters.

About 40 students participated, including students from Trinity and St. Xavier high schools.

During the event, teens reflected in small groups, processed to the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel for adoration, then gathered for pizza and games.

The students are planning another event next semester.