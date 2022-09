The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Youth and Young Adults will offer “Accepted,” an annual fall retreat for high school students Oct. 7-9 at Gasper River Camp in Bowling Green, Ky.

The cost is $110 for the retreat and $20 for transportation. The deadline to register is Sept. 19. To register, visit https://www.archlou.org/youth/. For more information, contact Karl Dolson at 636-0296.