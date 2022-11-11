High school placement test set for Dec. 10

The Catholic High School Placement Test for eighth-graders who plan to attend a Catholic high school next year is set for Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Students should take the test in the Catholic high school they plan to attend and should bring two #2 pencils.

The placement test — which is free — helps determine the most appropriate coursework for each student. In case of inclement weather, the test will be given on Dec. 17 at the same time.

To locate Catholic high schools, visit www.louisvillecatholicschools.com. For more information, call or email the school the student plans to attend.