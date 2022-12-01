Healing retreat to be held at Incarnation Church in December

A healing retreat — including prayer, song, eucharistic adoration and more — will be offered by Incarnation Church, St. Paul Church, King Jesus Ministry and the Divine Mercy Syro-Malabar Catholic Communities in Louisville.

Over three days in December, retreatants are invited to attend the retreat at Incarnation, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace.

On Dec. 16, the retreat starts at 4:30 p.m. with the rosary followed by Mass at 5 p.m. celebrated by Conventual Franciscan Friar Martin Day. Brother Sabu Aruthottiyil, retreat preacher, will present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On. Dec. 17, reconciliation will be offered beginning at 1 p.m. The rosary will be at 3:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 4 p.m. Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre. Brother Aruthottiyil will present from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Dec. 18, the rosary begins at 2:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 3 p.m. Brother Aruthottiyil will present from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Prayer requests may be sent to PrayerRequestLouisville@gmail.com or call/text 424-223-4486 or 502-424-6446. A dedicated team will pray for the intentions.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Incarnation.Church.ArchLou.org or call the parish office at 447-2013.