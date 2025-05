By RUBY THOMAS Record Staff Writer

A screen grab from Vatican News shows white smoke coming from the Sistine Chapel, May 8.

Thick white smoke billowed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel at 12:09 p.m. (EDT) May 8, the first full day of the conclave.

Catholics in the archdiocese and the world over now await the minute the new pontiff — the 267th pope — appears on the balcony.

The Archdiocese of Louisville will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving for the new pope on Monday May 12, at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

More news to come.