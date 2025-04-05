Greenland’s only Catholic priest calls his ‘rewarding, demanding’ mission a ‘dream job’

Franciscan Father Tomaz Majcen, the only Catholic parish priest serving in Greenland, is seen with several of his parishioners at Christ the King Church in Nuuk, Greenland. (OSV News photo/Father Tomaz Majcen)

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Father Tomaž Majcen, a Conventual Franciscan, is the only Catholic parish priest in Greenland, working alongside two fellow Franciscan friars.

OSV News asked the Slovenian-born Father Majcen — who serves at Christ the King Church in the capital city of Nuuk — to share his experiences of ministering in Greenland.

A portion of the city of Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, is seen in this undated photo provided by Franciscan Father Tomaz Majcen, the only Catholic parish priest serving in Greenland. (OSV News photo/Father Tomaz Majcen)

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

OSV News: How did you come to serve in Greenland?

Father Majcen: Since February 1, 2017, I have been a member of the Conventual Franciscan Mission in Denmark, which belongs to the Province of St. Jerome in Croatia. We are a community of three Franciscan friars who came to Denmark as missionaries, and we work pastorally in two Catholic parishes in Copenhagen.

In the summer of 2023, Bishop Czeslaw Kozon of Copenhagen asked us if we could take over pastoral care in Greenland. Since I had previously provided regular pastoral care in Nuuk at least once a year, I agreed to the bishop’s appointment as the parish priest there.

OSV News: Are you the only Catholic priest in the country? If so, do you have any relief priests who assist when you need to travel?



Father Majcen: Yes, I am the only Catholic parish priest in Greenland. As I mentioned, I have two parishes, one in Copenhagen and the other in Nuuk, so I divide my time between these two parishes.

I spend several weeks in Greenland at different times throughout the year, and along with some priests from Denmark, I make sure the Mass is celebrated for the faithful every Sunday. It is in English, although most people also understand Danish. Sometimes tourists come to our church, and that is also why the Mass is in English.

Sometimes it happens that I cannot provide a priest, and then the community itself arranges a liturgy of the Word service on Sunday.

OSV News: About how many Catholics are currently in Greenland?



Father Majcen: There are about 300 Catholics in Nuuk and a few in other towns in Greenland. I assume there are 500 in total, more or less.

There are a few other small groups of Catholics on the island who do not have their own church. Occasionally, a priest visits a small Catholic flock in the towns of Ilulissat and Sisimiut. It’s a two-hour flight north from Nuuk. On those occasions, the faithful gather in their own homes and thus, they have an experience similar to that of the early Christians.

OSV News: What is the makeup of the Catholic community in Greenland?

Father Majcen: The Catholic community in Greenland is relatively small and diverse, with many members being immigrants from various countries.

The majority of Catholics in Greenland come from the Philippines and other European and Latin American countries.

There are also some Danes who are Catholic.

As for the Indigenous Inuit (Kalaallisut-speaking Greenlandic people), only a very small number are Catholic. Most Indigenous traditionally follow Lutheran Christianity, which was introduced by Danish missionaries. However, there are a few Indigenous Greenlanders who have converted to Catholicism.

OSV News: How is the Second Vatican Council’s call for the enculturation of the faith lived out in your parish? Do you incorporate songs, symbols and the like from the parishioners’ various backgrounds?



Father Majcen: Since the majority of Catholics in our church, approximately 90%, are Filipinos, we occasionally sing Filipino songs during worship and especially at Christmas and Easter we also incorporate some of their traditions into the worship, such as decorating the church.

OSV News: How would you describe parish life at Christ the King?



Father Majcen: Despite the small number of parishioners, I always admire their care for the parish and their beautifully prepared services.

After every Sunday Mass, we have dinner with shared foods.

We have activities where we dine together for a small amount of money, and the proceeds are donated to Caritas.

We pray the holy rosary in the church with the youth and children. Parishioners participate in Christian life activities in the city.



Last year was a very fruitful year. We had seven baptisms; one confirmation of an adult person, and 10 children received their first holy Communion.

This year, three young people are preparing to receive confirmation. I am happy to say that our parish is growing.

OSV News: What are the main challenges of serving in Greenland?



Father Majcen: My main challenge is that I can’t always be with my parishioners. As I mentioned, I also have a parish in Copenhagen, so I travel back and forth throughout the year.

These trips are also a bit tiring and uncertain, because you never know if you will reach your destination. Due to the changeable and unpredictable weather in Nuuk, my trips have been canceled several times for a few days.



Here, one often faces isolation, harsh weather, and the challenge of serving to a tiny, widely dispersed congregation. However, the beauty of Greenland’s landscapes and the deep sense of mission can make it a rewarding but demanding calling.

OSV News: What are the blessings of serving in Greenland?



Father Majcen: From the very beginning, this land was for me the place of grace and peace where I can rest my body and soul. At the same time, it gives me a chance to reflect deeply on my spiritual life, and I can truly step away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

OSV News: Greenland is called the “land of the midnight sun,” since the sun does not set for several months during the year. Is there a spiritual lesson or inspiration in that for you?

Father Majcen: Yes, the phrase “land of the midnight sun” can carry deep spiritual inspiration. For those who seek meaning in nature, Greenland’s land of the midnight sun can serve as a powerful reminder that light — whether literal or spiritual — can always be found, even when it seems unexpected.

I can say that for me this is always an exciting adventure, where God and man come together in the world of light and darkness.



OSV News: Do you have any thoughts on recent calls by the current administration to take control over Greenland? If so, how might such a move affect your ministry and your parish?



Father Majcen: If (President Donald) Trump’s wishes come true, it could happen in the future that pastoral care in Greenland would be offered from some American diocese, which would mean I would lose my dream job here. I hope and pray that this will not happen.

From my perspective, whether there is a conflict or not with this issue, I will let God be the center of everything. We pray as best we can for peace on earth and let God do the rest. I am more concerned about accompanying the small Catholic flocks of the island than about Trump’s conquering desires.