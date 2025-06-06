Gray Street Farmers Market opens for the season 

The Gray Street Farmers Market, located at 400 E. Gray Street, hosted its opening day on June 5.
The market, which turns 16 this year, is a partnership of several organizations. Currently, the partners are the University of Louisville School of Public Health & Information Services, the Louisville Department of Health & Wellness and Catholic Charities’ Common Earth Gardens.
Its mission is two-fold: to “make locally grown produce accessible to people living in an area with a high rate of food insecurity” and “nurture and support urban farming initiatives that provide our multicultural community of refugees land access,” said a release from Catholic Charities.
The market accepts triple SNAP benefits and senior vouchers.
The Gray Street Farmers Market is open every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 30, regardless of weather.