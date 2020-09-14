Grassroots ministry to hold virtual forum on criminal justice reform

The Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum will host a virtual meeting via the Zoom video conferencing platform Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The KCJF is a grassroots ministry whose mission is to work toward criminal justice reform at the state and local level.

The virtual forum will feature a panel that includes legislators, criminal justice professionals and formerly incarcerated individuals and their family members. The conversation will “focus on what is working and what improvements are needed,” according to a press release from KCJF.

To register for the free event, visit https://aclu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqfumuqz8sHdOelT7yECmvJ0VX0xKQ3n7q.

For more information about the virtual forum, call 541- 9051 or email Deacon Keith McKenzie at keith.mckenzie1@aol.com or Kentuckycriminaljusticeforum@gmail.com. To learn more about the KCJF, visit Kentuckycjf.org.