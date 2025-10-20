Gold Mass for those interested in science is set for Nov. 15

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s fifth annual Gold Mass for science will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive.

All scientists, science students and educators and those interested in science are invited to attend the event, set for the feast day of St. Albert, patron of scientists.



Afterward, there will be a reception and a presentation on the new “Faith and Science Resource Book,” developed by the archdiocese’s Faith and Science Dialogue Group. The book can be downloaded for free at www.archlou.org/faith-and-science/.