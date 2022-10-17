Gold Mass for those in science field set for Nov. 7

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will celebrate a Gold Mass for all scientists at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2913 Pindell Avenue.

The Gold Mass “honors scientists, science educators, and students of science and is open to all who have an interest in the relationship between faith and science,” according to an announcement from the Archdiocese of Louisville. “It also highlights the Catholic Church’s long tradition of scientific inquiry and accomplishment.”

The liturgy will be followed by a meal and panel discussion in the Marteen Room at St. Stephen Martyr. The panel, featuring local Catholic scientists, will discuss “how faith and science have been important compatible realities in my life,” according to the announcement.