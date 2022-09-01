Give for Good set for Sept. 15

Dozens of Catholic churches, schools and organizations will take part in Give for Good Louisville, an annual day of local giving set for Sept. 15 this year.

Hundreds of organizations in the area participate in the online campaign hosted by the Community Foundation of Louisville. During a 24-hour period, individuals can help the organizations they support earn matching gifts and other awards by making contributions.

To donate and find participating organizations, visit www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/.