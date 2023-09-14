Opportunities for outreach

Catholic Charities of Louisville has provided a listing of volunteer opportunities available across its varied services. To assist with these programs, send an email to Karen Pate at kpate@archlou.org.

Bakhita Empowerment Initiative, anti human trafficking ministry

Administrative help: Filing, organizing, entering data, updating fact sheets and other tasks.

Outreach: Distribute brochures, fliers and other materials to community agencies and resources.

Training: Assist in building a training schedule, contacting organizations to offer training and assisting with training setup.

Common Table, culinary training program, 1200 S 28th St.

Assist students: Conduct mock interviews with students and help students write resumes. Assist program graduates seeking employment.

Packaging: Help package and prepare soup subscriptions for delivery on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Common Earth Gardens, agricultural program, various locations

Assist farmers with planting, weeding and cleaning up gardens; assist with demo plots, mulching and planting pollinator garden.

Father Jack Jones Food Pantry, 2914 S 3rd St.

Unloading and distributing: Must be able to lift 25-35 pounds and work outside in all weather conditions serving clients on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Serving clients: open pantry, prepare produce, fill prepared client bags, clean up and close pantry Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Indigent Burial Program

Help provide a personalized and respectful graveside service for individuals in the community who don’t have resources or family to provide burial services.

Immigration Legal Services

Tutor clients and prepare them for the naturalization (citizenship) test and interview. Volunteers are not trained for this work, but must use resources available on the USCIS website.

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, safeguarding the rights, dignity and well-being of seniors, Jefferson and surrounding counties

Friendly Visitor: Visit a local facility to provide companionship or social activity to enhance the residents’ quality of life. A two-hour training is required, and visits should be weekly.

Certified Volunteer Ombudsmen: Advocate on behalf of residents to improve their overall care. Requires a 36-hour training program and 18 hours of continuing education each year and weekly visits of at least two hours.

Migration and Refugee Services, offers services to migrants and refugees, 2220 W. Market St.

Class tutor: Help non-English speakers learn English at in-person classes. Classes are offered Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Recurring volunteers are preferred, but one-time volunteers are welcomed. Training is available.

In-home tutor: Help non-English speakers learn English skills in their homes on your schedule. Curriculum and training are provided.

Transportation Assistant: Pick up newly-arrived refugee families, take them to appointments and then take them home. Volunteers needed Monday through Friday during business hours. Must have a reliable car.

New Horizons Mentoring Program: Mentors are paired with a refugee child between ages 9 and 17 to encourage academic achievement and be a positive role model. This requires a one-year commitment and weekly contact. Volunteers should be 21 or over; training is provided.

PAVE the Way Mentoring Program: Adult mentors are paired with refugee high school students to help prepare them for college or their career. Requires a six-month commitment and meeting with student for six hours per month. Scheduling is flexible.

Sister Visitor Center, provides food, clothing and other social services, 2235 West Market St.

Assist with food deliveries: Deliver food to client porches. Schedule can be tailored to volunteer, but should be consistent each week. No heavy lifting involved.

Assist with Dare to Care pick-ups: Drive center’s van to pick up weekly order from Dare to Care on Tuesday mornings and deliver to the center (roughly a two-hour commitment). Must be able to lift 50 pounds. Teams of two are ideal.