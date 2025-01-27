From the Superintendent: Catholic schools cultivate ‘the seeds of the Gospel’

Mary Beth Bowling

Pope Francis introduced Jubilee Year 2025 with the motto “Pilgrims of Hope” and opened the Holy Door to the Basilica of St. Peter on Dec. 24 to symbolize this important occasion. Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre opened the Jubilee Year in the Archdiocese of Louisville on Jan. 13 at St. James Church. The jubilee will conclude on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2026, with the closing of the Holy Door at the Basilica of St. Peter.

The beginning of Jubilee Year 2025 has significance for our Catholic Schools. In Pope Francis’ invitation to the Jubilee Year, Pope Francis challenges the church to “abound in hope” so we can extend hope. Archbishop Fabre defined the word “hope” in the Jubilee Year as a way to make Christ the goal of our futures.

A sentence in the Jubilee Prayer says the following: “May your grace transform us into the tireless cultivators of the seeds of the Gospel.”

Catholic school educators work tirelessly to cultivate those seeds of the Gospel in their daily work with students. That is the Catholic school difference. But teachers and schools cannot do this alone.

Lisa Orchen, in her article, “Catholic Schools as Pilgrims of Hope,” challenges Catholic schools to highlight the promise of Christian hope in everyday practices that enliven the Catholic identity of the school. She highlights three practices — pilgrimage, reconciliation and showing mercy. This is part of the DNA of every Catholic school.

However, we must do this in partnership with parents, so that both the school and home send a consistent message to our young people, as they identify signs of hope in their future as cultivators of the Gospel.

In our homes, showing mercy as a family may mean you have conversations about how your family can help those in need. In the every day, how does your family witness for others that you are members of a Catholic school and a Catholic community? What seeds are you sowing as a family?

In our homes, reconciliation and seeking forgiveness when we have wronged a family member is a fundamental teaching of the Gospel.

Finally, taking a family pilgrimage to one of the six sites designated by Archbishop Fabre and highlighted in The Record a few weeks ago could be another way to make the Jubilee Year meaningful for your family as we will do in our school communities.

Jesus Christ is the difference. When we understand the love that he has for us and understand his teachings, we spread the seeds of the Gospel.

Our children need positive role models in their lives. Choosing a Catholic school puts front and center Jesus Christ as the role model for students. Imagine the possibilities when both the family and school are singing from the same hymnal. Hope abounds for our children when they experience the love of Christ and in turn share that love with others.

Happy Catholic Schools Week!