From the Superintendent — An invitation to discover possibilities

Mary Beth Bowling

The week of Nov. 12 to Nov. 18 is designated across the country as Discover Catholic Schools Week. During this week we invite families to “discover” the possibilities that a Catholic education can offer their child and their family.

We have had growth in enrollment in our system for the third consecutive year. What is it that is inviting families to consider a Catholic education now?

We are steadfast in our commitment to ensure that an education in a Catholic school will make certain that your child will be nurtured in faith, community and academics. The responsibility we take to ensure that we educate the “whole child” is purposeful.

We understand that students must experience a sense of belonging and well-being to be successful in academics. So, our commitment to the social and emotional health of our children is as strong as our commitment to academic excellence.

Faith provides a strong foundation for personal growth as we explore what living as a follower of Jesus looks like in our world today. Respect, concern for others, honesty, integrity and developing a servant’s heart create a strong foundation for a child’s future.

The academic program offered in a Catholic school is supported by a strong curriculum, excellent teaching practices, ongoing assessment of students’ achievement and growth, and adjustment of instruction along the way to make sure individual student needs are met.

With 39 pre-K to eighth-grade elementary schools, families have the option to explore a school that may be in their neighborhood to determine if it is a good fit for their child.

Additionally, we have nine high schools that are waiting to serve your child by providing a Catholic environment designed to continue a student’s journey at the next level of learning. Each offers unique opportunities for students to find their “niche,” to continue to learn and grow academically, spiritually, emotionally and socially all the while preparing the students for the next level.

We are truly a K-12 system of schools, and students benefit from that full experience.

If someone asked you what hopes and dreams you have for your child as they grow into adulthood, how would you respond?

Being happy, healthy, competent and having the ability to pursue their gifts and talents for their future is what we hope all our students will realize. We can partner with you by providing a community of faith that nurtures and supports your child and family.

During Discover Catholic Schools Week, we invite families to take time to explore our preK to eighth-grade school programs by attending open houses or scheduling an appointment with the individual school’s principal to visit.

Secondary school open houses began Nov. 4 and run through Dec. 6 on different dates and at different times. Do YOUR homework and you will find that it was well worth your time and effort!

Visit louisvillecatholicschools.com for more information.