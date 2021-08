The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Catholic Enrichment Center, 3146 W. Broadway.

The clinic will be for individuals age 16 and older.

For more information or to sign up, call the center at 776-0262. Walk-ins are welcome.