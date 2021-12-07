The Flaget Center, which hosts meetings, conferences and retreats, has provided a Memory Tree where guests can remember their loved ones with ornaments.

During the past two months, guests have been invited to write on the ornaments the names of loved ones who have died. The Christmas tree is now on display with the ornaments in the lobby of the Flaget Center.

A plaque affixed to the tree says, “Your life was a blessing; your memory a treasure. You’re loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”