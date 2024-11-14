Festival of Faiths opens with music and reflections on the theme, Sacred Imagining

The 2024 Festival of Faiths opened Nov. 13 with an evening of music and reflections on this year’s festival theme, Sacred Imagining. Father Frederick Klotter welcomed participants to the Cathedral of the Assumption, where the festival began in 1996.

Father Frederick Klotter offered Benediction to close the Festival of Faiths’ opening celebration held Nov. 13 at the Cathedral of the Assumption. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Father Klotter, rector of the Cathedral, offered a brief reflection on the theme to open the event and Benediction at its conclusion.

Other speakers included Rachel Greenberg, wife of Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg; Sara Riggs Reed, executive director of the Center for Interfaith Relations, the festival organizer; and festival co-chairs Adria Johnson and Owsley Brown III.

Musician Will Oldham performed at the conclusion of the Festival of Faiths 2024 opening celebration as the crowd accompanied him with tiny bells. (Record Photo by Marnie McAllister)

Young people representing the Jewish and Bahai faiths also offered reflections on the theme.

Music spanned several traditions, ranging from traditional Chinese music played on the zither by Wu Fei to popular, classical and gospel music.

Closing music was led by Louisville musician Will Oldham. He sang, played guitar and encouraged participation from the audience, who were given small bells to ring.The Festival of Faiths will continue through Nov. 16 with a variety of workshops and community events. For more information, visit festivaloffaiths.org.